Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after buying an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,427,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,046,000 after purchasing an additional 54,124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $155.53. 1,735,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

