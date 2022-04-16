Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1,097.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 57.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.72.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $16.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.16. 1,364,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $533.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $455.84 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

