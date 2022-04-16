Larson Financial Group LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1,110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.64. 420,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19.

