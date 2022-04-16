Larson Financial Group LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4,034.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.34. 2,007,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,439. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.