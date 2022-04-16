Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 299.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,370 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,842,000 after buying an additional 156,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,029,000 after buying an additional 106,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $101.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,366. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

