Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 656,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

DAL stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. 29,128,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,593,632. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.