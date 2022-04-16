Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 726.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 130,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 189,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,851. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

KNOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

