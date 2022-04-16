Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $26,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 737 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. 679,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

