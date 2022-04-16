Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SILJ. Grand Central Investment Group raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 595,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 282,643 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,781. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

