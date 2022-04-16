Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 701 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,899,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,435,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,566,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,569,332. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $371.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

