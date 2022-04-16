Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.06 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

