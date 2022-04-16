Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 425.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 54,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,510. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $89.93 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67.

