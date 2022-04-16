Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 284 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 283,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. 16,348,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,175,134. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

