Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.19. The company had a trading volume of 962,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,437. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

