Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $449,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.27. 3,020,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

