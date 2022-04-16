LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU) Short Interest Update

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LVACU remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Get LAVA Medtech Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $323,000.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Medtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Medtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.