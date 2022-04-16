LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LCII. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.75.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII stock opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $99.22 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur acquired 3,250 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.