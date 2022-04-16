Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LEAT traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 13,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 55.85% and a net margin of 17.35%.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.