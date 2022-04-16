Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.38.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $25.22. 582,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.
In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Liberty Global (Get Rating)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
