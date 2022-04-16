Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $25.22. 582,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

