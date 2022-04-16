Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.37

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as high as $11.19. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 130,377 shares changing hands.
LILA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.
In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
