Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.37

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as high as $11.19. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 130,377 shares changing hands.

LILA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

