Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $110,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $95,880.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,935 shares of company stock worth $1,272,031. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 49,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 62,087 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.