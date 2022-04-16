Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of LIND opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $802.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $110,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $217,597.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,031 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.