Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $3.27. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $13.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.73 to $14.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $229.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $228.80 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 802,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

