Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Short Interest Down 40.9% in March

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 3.8% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 311,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,473,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOCC stock remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Friday. 5,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,481. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

