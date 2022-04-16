Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) to post $15.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.67 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $66.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.87 billion to $67.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $67.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.03 billion to $68.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $467.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $432.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.22. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

