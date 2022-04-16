LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.24) price target on the stock.

LMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.17) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.78).

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 276.60 ($3.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 219.20 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 265.89. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

