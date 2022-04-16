Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0858

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $85.75 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

