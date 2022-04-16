Loop Capital Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $130.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MHK. Raymond James cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mohawk Industries from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.50. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $101,576,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,439,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

