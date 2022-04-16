Loop Capital Trims Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Target Price to $202.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $209.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.55.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE AVY opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.13.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.