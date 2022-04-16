Loop Capital Trims Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Target Price to $202.00

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $209.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.55.

NYSE AVY opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.