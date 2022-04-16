Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 118,945 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,945 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $63,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $114,599,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 35.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232,315 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 362.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $19,072,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

RHI stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.56. 552,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.11. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

