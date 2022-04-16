Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 217,293 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,293 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hess worth $36,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,344. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

