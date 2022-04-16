Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,283 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $37,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 170,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 457,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.46. The company had a trading volume of 573,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day moving average is $250.27.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

