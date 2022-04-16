Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.55.

AVY traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.49. 630,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

