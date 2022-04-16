Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 37,131 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $38,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.04. 1,439,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,488. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $254.46 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

