Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.11. 1,646,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.01 and its 200-day moving average is $558.76. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.45.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

