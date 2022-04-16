Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,498 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 390,240 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $35,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.60. 2,036,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,397. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,239,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

