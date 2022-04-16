Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of DocuSign worth $68,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.53. 2,986,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,029. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -284.37 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.29.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.