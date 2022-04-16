Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Targa Resources worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Targa Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.