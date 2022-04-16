Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,764,000 after purchasing an additional 335,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,993,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.71. 890,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.52 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

