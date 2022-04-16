Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $31.11 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $31,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,734,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.