Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478,388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Rollins by 182.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,127,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,820,000 after purchasing an additional 728,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 72.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Rollins by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,178,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after acquiring an additional 478,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rollins by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rollins by 50.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,297,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 434,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. 919,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.