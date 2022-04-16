Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $32,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,604,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded down $13.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $404.83. 133,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.38 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.47 and a 200-day moving average of $478.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

