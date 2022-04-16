Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,336 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Penske Automotive Group worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

PAG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.55. 285,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.29. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

