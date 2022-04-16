Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,625 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 33,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $14,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.16. 1,350,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,931. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

