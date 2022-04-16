Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 35.67.

Lucid Group stock traded down 1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 21.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,061,428. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 24.92 and its 200-day moving average is 32.94. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

