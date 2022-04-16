Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYSCF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Shares of LYSCF stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.