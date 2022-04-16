Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.38 million, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

