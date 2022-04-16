Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.23.

Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

