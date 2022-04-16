Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.23.
About Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC)
