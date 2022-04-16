Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Trading Up 1.3%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 135,031 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 123,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

About Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include the Battery Hill manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick; and Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 44 contiguous mining titles totaling approximately 2,568 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.