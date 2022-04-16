Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a sell rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.18.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.93 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$22.76 and a 52 week high of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.27.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 23.7993266 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

